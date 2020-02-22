Previous
pust with (ex) coworkers by zardz
Photo 1844

We met in the evening to drink a bit in our basement and go to a yu-rock evening to where I also invited two coworkers from the hotel. It was okay .. expectations were too high xd
22nd February 2020

zardz

