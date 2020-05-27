Previous
Next
balcony from the other side by zardz
Photo 1937

balcony from the other side

Parents bought the white container for our dirty flfl clothes because they smell so bad the do not deserve to be inside our flat xd
not joking.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise