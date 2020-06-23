Previous
4/5 ... or not by zardz
4/5 ... or not

Photo taken minutes before I realised I can't make it. I thought I had enough time to study but it went way slower than I imagined. I decided to postpone the 4/5 exam to august v.v
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

zardz

