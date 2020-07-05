Previous
one martini please by zardz
Photo 1976

one martini please

I only made one or two in my life and it was interesting to do it again .. even though I only had to watch my boss do it and explain it to me again .. I put the lemon in though!
5th July 2020

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
541% complete

