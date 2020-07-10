Previous
preparing the stand again by zardz
Photo 1981

preparing the stand again

Made a mistake in our schedule and had to come in the morning to prepare the stand. Didn't go so smoothly but we managed in the end :D my back was dying in the end of the day since I had to go work to the hotel afterwards.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

zardz

