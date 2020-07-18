Previous
hanging around all day by zardz
Photo 1989

hanging around all day

Met with B. and G. at 13h and suddenly it was 20h! We went for a beer, pizza and coffee to three different places in this order and then we went to an outside concert with B. to listen to an amazing postrock band~
zardz

