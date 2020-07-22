Previous
Next
post-storm pic by zardz
Photo 1993

post-storm pic

I was just heading out to the bus station to go to work when the storm started and I decided to wait for it to finish before going xd I was 30min late \o/
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise