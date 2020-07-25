Previous
coffee at the reception :D by zardz
Photo 1996

I wish I had more receptionist work to do but it's still a nice job \o/
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
