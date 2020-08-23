Sign up
Photo 2025
Kamnik? Sure.
Felt lame since I'm not travelling as much as I'd like to and so I asked J. to go to Kamnik for a night just for fun. And so we went :d this was the view from our ho(s)tel room the next morning
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
24th August 2020 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
