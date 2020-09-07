Sign up
Photo 2040
4 days in Pohorje; day 1
We went there for mom's bday and used the tourist vouchers to stay in this fabulous apartment complex just a few minutes away from the gondola going down to Maribor :D
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
