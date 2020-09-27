Previous
Last day as a receptionist 💔 by zardz
Last day as a receptionist 💔

My boss ran after me when I left to thank me for my service and promise to call me if they ever reopen the hotel 💪
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
