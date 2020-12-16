Previous
Release ze drone! by zardz
Photo 2138

Release ze drone!

We wanted to go out with it but it took too long to fill the batteries and we needed to empty them somehow xd the thing is so loud indoors omg, Kus was too scared to come any closer :D
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
586% complete

