my personal space for a few days by zardz
Photo 2150

my personal space for a few days

B. went to MB for a few days and let me use her flat in the meantime :D lovelovelove, I enjoyed so much having the whole apartment to myself. I decided to bring coffee with me though (in an old kimchi glass :D) to not use hers
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
589% complete

