new workout by zardz
Photo 2221

new workout

Running up to the 13th floor, down to the first and back home to the third. Didn't feel like much at the moment but the muscles were in pain next day xd
Love the 13th floor, it has all this natural light from the terrace!
9th March 2021

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
