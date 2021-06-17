Previous
corona impressions #8 by zardz
corona impressions #8

Weekly corona testing for work :D we actually have it organized and it's always nice to see the few coworkers outside work that have the will to come at 9 in the morning
17th June 2021

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
636% complete

