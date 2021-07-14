Sign up
Photo 2348
one more day in Munich
We had the best improvised table for dinner and breakfast! :D
Spent the day walking around shops, eating amazing viatnemese and driving a scooter in the Olympiapark~
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
