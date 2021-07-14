Previous
Next
one more day in Munich by zardz
Photo 2348

one more day in Munich

We had the best improvised table for dinner and breakfast! :D
Spent the day walking around shops, eating amazing viatnemese and driving a scooter in the Olympiapark~
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise