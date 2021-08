coooooolest exhibition

After a breakfast and a shopping spree with K. I met with J. and we went to a small gallery that exhibited works from a group of (graffiti) artists and it was one of my favourite exhibitions of all time :D

This pingpong exhibit symbolized the pingpong policy countries play to avoid the immigrants even though that often causes a lot of suffering and even death.

You could also play a round of pingpong on a table so high you needed to stand on a ladder but I thought it was too shaky to play xD