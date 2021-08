time for canyoning!

B. got this cool idea of going canyoning to river Soča and it seemed like a perfect way to go back to Kanal, my new favourite village, and to experience sth new. This was the last photo I could take of a part of our uniform (we later got whole suits, resistant to river cold) because we left our stuff in the van. The experience was awesome, even though more in a retrospective xD I was quite scared and it was really exhausting. I'm happy I did it but not sure if I'll do it again.