happy slava :D by zardz
happy slava :D

Spent a nice evening with parents and E. at a very meaty restaurant xd we're not picky and it's fun to see what meat eaters consider a vege meal haha
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
