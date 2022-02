the legend of feb 8th

The holiday is always the busiest day in the non-summer time ~~ and this time also E's last day of work until summer!

We played a game in which we gave eachother nicknames and had to call ourselves like that for the rest of the day or else .. nothing, we'd just write black dots next to our names xd in the evening we drank a little and E&Š drew pictures on our glasses 3>