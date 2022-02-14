Previous
Happy bday to me~2 by zardz
Photo 2562

Happy bday to me~2

My vinyl collection is growing 3>>>
Got these two amazing gifts and spent the evening listening to them both :D I love my old gramophone
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
