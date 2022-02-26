Previous
Next
06 different kind of beach by zardz
Photo 2574

06 different kind of beach

K. continued to LJ and us two decided to see the Gdansk beach but it turned out to be more of a ww2 monument with these words so relevant in the times of ukr catastrophe :/
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise