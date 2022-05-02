Previous
Strah me je in rad bi se napil. by zardz
Strah me je in rad bi se napil.

We went to see 2 black'n'white slovene movies, a thriller (mir dej!) and a romantic drama (bejž!), it was surprisingly fun :D
zardz

