back to work
Photo 2656

back to work

The day had come. It's perfect though - I work cca 10h a week, only receptionist stuff no more restaurant.
I was super early so I read my original work related notes before I started, which was pretty helpful~
19th May 2022

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
727% complete

Photo Details

