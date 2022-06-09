Previous
Next
my first salad with potato by zardz
Photo 2677

my first salad with potato

.. and the last pack of instant salad spices from Prague~
Writing this I remembered I was already overcooking an egg for my first salad with eggs x.x
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise