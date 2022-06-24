Sign up
Photo 2692
the last of them boni 21
I had to fight J. to go spend his 200eur boni on books but we did it; this is the first half of our harvest, I got 2 books, one of them a docomomo book of 100 modernist buildings in Slo :D I really wanted that one
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
