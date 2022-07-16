Previous
chillis have grown!! by zardz
Photo 2714

chillis have grown!!

Went to drink coffee at the balcony and found chillis all grown up 3> J. is watering them so I didn't notice them before
16th July 2022

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
743% complete

