Photo 2769
surprise ex-coworker!
Went to work a bit to a library before meeting my family for mom's bday dinner and I sat opposite a girl that turned out to be an ex-coworker \o/ we were showing our excitement in complete silence haha
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
