surprise ex-coworker! by zardz
Photo 2769

surprise ex-coworker!

Went to work a bit to a library before meeting my family for mom's bday dinner and I sat opposite a girl that turned out to be an ex-coworker \o/ we were showing our excitement in complete silence haha
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

