Berlin for a week - 5 - by zardz
Berlin for a week - 5 -

Pirhi and butterbeer~
We colored some eggs for easter and the best ones were those cooked with kumin and old shady borovničke. Beetroot was disapointing and so was spinach.

We went to a HP escape room in the evening and it was a very fun one :D
zardz

@zardz
