Photo 2953
roommates reunite
P. came to LJ and we met after I last saw him two years ago. I thought it was going to be really awkward but it was so much fun. Never forget the 4 years old passport photo.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
