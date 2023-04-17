Previous
road trip! by zardz
road trip!

We went to Škofja Loka (such a wonderful town, I can't!) and I was so exhausted when we returned home. Might have sth to do with the traffic jams in LJ and stupid people behind the wheel.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
