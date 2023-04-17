Sign up
Photo 2954
road trip!
We went to Škofja Loka (such a wonderful town, I can't!) and I was so exhausted when we returned home. Might have sth to do with the traffic jams in LJ and stupid people behind the wheel.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
17th April 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
