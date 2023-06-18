Sign up
Photo 3039
Light guerrilla 1/2
We came from Bratislava at 21:30 and went to see the exhibits of the last day of light guerrilla festival first \o/
This one was called a Clash and it had tens of smaller dragon eyes lurking from the other side of the river :D
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
17th June 2023 9:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
