Light guerrilla 1/2 by zardz
Light guerrilla 1/2

We came from Bratislava at 21:30 and went to see the exhibits of the last day of light guerrilla festival first \o/

This one was called a Clash and it had tens of smaller dragon eyes lurking from the other side of the river :D
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

zardz

