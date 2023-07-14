Previous
Monkey bar by zardz
Photo 3065

Monkey bar

After a night in Brno, afternoon in Prague and a train drive to Berlin, we finally had some time for ourselves and went to check a few stores before chilling in the Monkey bar and watching a movie in an outdoors cinema~
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
840% complete

