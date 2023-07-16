Previous
Ramm 3: und die Sänger vögeln nicht mehr by zardz
Ramm 3: und die Sänger vögeln nicht mehr

Before going to the best of the three concerts this year we went to see the Trudelturm to recreate Ramm's last CD cover and played some 4-sided ping pong! At one point we tried it with 3 balls but then stayed at 2 :D
16th July 2023

zardz

