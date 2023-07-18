Previous
missed by a mouse hair by zardz
Photo 3069

missed by a mouse hair

A storm damaged some trees again and when I looked through the window I saw a big twig just missing our car, phew. I moved the car to a tree-less parking spot just in case
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise