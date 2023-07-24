Sign up
Photo 3075
favourite childhood breakfast
Grandma used to make us this egg-bread with prosciutto and this vegetarian fake tastes a lot like the real deal so I made the old breakfast myself \o/
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
3076
photos
3
followers
2
following
842% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
24th July 2023 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
