Previous
Next
puzzle solution by zardz
Photo 3078

puzzle solution

I decided to move the puzzle from the kitchen table and I had a brilliant idea to store it in the ikea box I kept from my last wardrobe and put it under my bed *applause*
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise