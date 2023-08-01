Amazing pre-storm view

Previous
Met with E. to go to McDrive and she had a great idea to eat on the roof of a parking garage. I can't believe I don't remember ever being up there! I can't stop thinking about it xD
Haha, lah greva se kdaj, skoda k ni odprt ob nedeljah al pa kej
August 2nd, 2023  
