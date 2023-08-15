Previous
puzzle spam 3 by zardz
Photo 3096

puzzle spam 3

Finishing the sky. I felt like giving up at first since all the tiles looked the same but the longer I played with them the more I saw the different shades
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
848% complete

