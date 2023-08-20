Previous
sneaky coffee by zardz
Photo 3102

sneaky coffee

I knew this apartment was going to be empty in the morning so I came a bit early to have coffee on its terrace because why not
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
850% complete

