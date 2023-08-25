Previous
Drive in Barbie :D by zardz
Photo 3107

Drive in Barbie :D

This time we were in the second row and actually had a better view \o/ this was fun, although I thought the movie was pretty meh
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

zardz

