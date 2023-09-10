Previous
Next
zucchini overdose by zardz
Photo 3123

zucchini overdose

Got 4 of them from grandma and I made a mistake to cook all of them at once. I had to eat them all in 2 days afraid the rice would get bad xx
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise