driving around by zardz
Photo 3128

driving around

I had my appointment in Zreče and then we stopped for a walk in nearby Slovenske Konjice, where we saw this majestic horse, and then continued our trip to Celje and its castle
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
859% complete

