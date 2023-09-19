Previous
searching for a certain discourse by zardz
Photo 3132

searching for a certain discourse

I spent the day at work looking through russian catalogs from 2017, trying to find something to add to my master's. This came close but it ended up meaning something else I thought it did
19th September 2023

zardz

@zardz
