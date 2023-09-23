Previous
Next
lego Plečnik by zardz
Photo 3136

lego Plečnik

Finally went to see the lego exhibition. Sadly not all the pieces were exhibited (Tromostovje 3/>) but the idea was really fun, I hope they do another architect one day.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise