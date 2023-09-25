Previous
antibribery course by zardz
antibribery course

I helped a colleague with her annual company course and test :D and l've learned that basically everything is a bribery.
zardz

@zardz
Eva
haha to je hotla men podtaknit pa nimam zaupanja v svoje znanje
September 27th, 2023  
