Conan inspired by zardz
Conan inspired

I watched Conan and they were eating really delicious looking hambagu so I decided to recreate it, it wasn't bad but there is still room for improvement xd
11th October 2023

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
862% complete

