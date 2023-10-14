Sign up
Photo 3147
bestest cafe
Our cravings for cococa led us to 4 cafes that we have never visited before and although this one didn't have cocoa, it had the best view and vibes so we just sat there for a while
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
13th October 2023 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
