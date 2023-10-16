Sign up
Photo 3149
sclerosation begins
I had another appointment in Ptuj and thought it was going to be just another meeting but bam they did the sclerosation to my leg there and then in a few seconds. Good thing I was free from work next few days
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Views
0
