Photo 3157
my fancy sock
.. that I have to wear every day for a month to decrease pressure on my remaining veins
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Eva
A z rokavico si jo mors gor dat? Wat
November 10th, 2023
