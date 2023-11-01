Previous
my fancy sock by zardz
Photo 3157

my fancy sock

.. that I have to wear every day for a month to decrease pressure on my remaining veins
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
867% complete

Eva
A z rokavico si jo mors gor dat? Wat
November 10th, 2023  
